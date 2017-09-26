Police concerned for missing Eastbourne boy

Police are concerned for a teenage boy who has been missing from his Eastbourne home since Monday (September 25).

Michael Kidman, 15, was last seen in Hailsham town centre at around 8pm on Monday evening, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

He is described by police as white, 5ft, of small build, with short blond hair.

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting reference 568 of 25/09.