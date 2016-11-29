Police concerned about missing man from Eastbourne

Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 39-year-old Przemystaw Kuchta from Eastbourne.

Przemystaw was last seen leaving his address in Upper Avenue on Sunday (November 27) at 9pm.

He is described as white, 5’ 7”, stocky and bald. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light grey trousers and white trainers.

Missing persons co-ordinator Shannon Marchesani said: “We are concerned about Przemystaw because this is out of character for him. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him and make sure he is ok.”

If you see Przemystaw or have any information about his whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1352 of 27/11.