Police concerned about missing Eastbourne teen

Police are concerned about 15-year-old Harvey Sayers who has gone missing from Eastbourne.

Harvey was last seen at home in Belmore Road on Friday (September 30) at 4pm. He has links in Hastings and Eastbourne.

He is white, 6’, slim with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike sweatshirt and matching shorts, white socks and black/white Nike Air Max trainers.

Missing persons co-ordinator Shannon Marchesani said, “We are concerned about Harvey due to his age. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him and make sure he is ok.”

If you see Harvey or have any information about his whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1425 of 30/09.