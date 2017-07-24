Police concern over missing Eastbourne teen

Police are concerned about a teenager who went missing from his Eastbourne home on July 19.

Emerson Brito, 16, was last seen at his home at 11pm before going to bed. He left the house before anyone else the following morning and hasn’t been seen since, say Eastbourne Police.

Emerson is described as 6’ 1”, of mixed race, with dark hair and possibly carrying a backpack. He was wearing a dark grey Nike jacket, blue ripped jeans, a purple and pink T-shirt, with white trainers.

Officers say Emerson could be in the Eastbourne, however he may have travelled to the Tunbridge Wells area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, is asked to contact us online or phone 101, quoting serial 1664 of 21/07.