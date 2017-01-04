Police concern over missing Eastbourne man, 67

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 67-year-old Geoffrey Fishwick from Eastbourne.

Geoffrey was last seen today (Wednesday, January 4) at around 1.45pm when he left his home address in Foley Close.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with short grey hair and no teeth. He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, white trainers, a three-quarter-length quilted black top coat and a navy knitted beanie hat.

Geoffrey suffers from Alzheimer’s and when he has gone missing previously he was found heading towards either the town centre or Polegate on the A22.

Anyone who sees Geoffrey or knows his current whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 726 of 04/01.

