Police concern for missing Peacehaven man

Police are concerned for the welfare of Peacehaven man Daniel Hollingworth who has gone missing.

Daniel, 29, was last seen on Thursday (September 21) at 8pm. He failed to attend a medical appointment in Newhaven on Monday (September 25).

Daniel is white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim with brown eyes, dark closely cropped hair and maybe unshaven since he was last seen.

Inspector Mark Evans said: “Daniel has been feeling down and we are worried about him. If you see him or know where he is please let us know.”

If you see Daniel call 999 or if you have any information about him contact police online or phone 101 quoting serial 361 of 25/09.