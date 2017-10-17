Police concern for missing Eastbourne woman

Police are concerned for Eastbourne woman Elaine Stripp who has been reported missing.

The 39-year-old was staying in the town but she left recently to attend a support centre near Maidstone Kent, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: “On October 10 she left Maidstone saying she was going back to Eastbourne but has not been seen since.”

Elaine is white, 5’ 6”, slim, with short black hair and blue eyes, according to the police. She was possibly wearing a black coat and has links to Hawkhurst in Kent and Croydon.

Missing persons co-ordinator Shannon Marchesani said: “We are concerned about Elaine as she has not been seen for six days now.

“We believe she may currently be in Croydon. If anyone has seen her or has any information about her, please get in touch with police.”