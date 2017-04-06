Police concern for missing Eastbourne man

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 47-year-old David Reid from Eastbourne.

David, who suffers from mental health problems, was spoken to by police in London on Saturday (April 1) but has not been seen since after he walked out of Charing Cross police station.

He is described as white, 5’ 10”, of heavy build, with black spiked shoulder length hair a goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a long green trench coat, blue jeans and flip flops.

Anyone who sees David or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting serial 404 of 02/04. If he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.