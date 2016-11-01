Police concern for missing Eastbourne man

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing 77-year-old from Eastbourne.

Bernard Johnson was last at an address in Cavendish Place on Wednesday (October 26) at around 10.30am.

He is described by Sussex Police as white, 6ft 2 and of slim build with short mousey hair. It is not known what clothes he had on when he left, but he usually wears combat style trousers and a parka coat.

Missing persons co-ordinator Shannon Marchesani said, “We are concerned about Bernard because this is out of character for him and he suffers with poor health. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him and make sure he is okay.”

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 477 of 31/10.