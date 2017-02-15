Police concern after Eastbourne man goes missing

Police are concerned for Eastbourne man David Reid who has been reported missing.

David, 47, was last seen at his home in Latimer Road at 9am on Sunday (February 12).

Shannon Marchesani, missing person co-ordinator, said, “We are concerned about David as he suffers from mental health problems. If anyone sees him please let us know.”

David is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of heavy build, with black spiked shoulder length hair and a goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and hat. He often wears shorts and flip flops whatever the weather.

If anyone sees David or has any information about him, contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police or ring 101 quoting serial 363 of 13/02. If he is in immediate danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.

It is also possible to report details online at: https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/