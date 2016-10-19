Police catch wanted Pevensey woman

Police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with an assault in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for information after Kelly Joanna Pragnell breached her bail conditions relating to the incident in Cade Street in February.

The 32-year-old, of Pelham Close, was arrested today (Wednesday, October 19) on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail conditions and currently remains in police custody.

