Police were called to Eastbourne pier after reports of ‘fighting’ this afternoon (Tuesday).

Officers arrived at the scene around 2.15pm, but found the reported group of ‘street drinkers’ were not fighting – according to police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “We responded to a report of a group of street drinkers fighting near Eastbourne Pier.

“When we arrived at the scene the group were not fighting and they were moved on.”

Photo by Paul Alliston.