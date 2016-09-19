Police called to Eastbourne car park roof

Police officers were called to the roof of the car park at the Arndale Centre on Saturday afternoon amid concerns for the safety of a woman.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “A woman was taken to hospital by police after she was brought down from the edge of a car park at the Arndale Centre in Eastbourne at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon (September 17).

“The woman was escorted down by security personnel who handed over the police. She was delivered into the care of health professionals.”