Police arrest man on suspicion of GBH after pensioner has heart attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving an 82-year-old man who suffered a heart attack while at the wheel of his car on June 25.

The pensioner, from Seaford, is currently in a critical condition at the Conquest Hospital.

Police believe he was driving a green Honda VETC car when he stopped to give a stranger a lift from the Lower Horsebridge area of Hailsham. Twenty-five minutes later, at about 7.40pm, he suffered a heart attack in George Street.

The stranger is described by police officers as in his 30s or 40s, black and wearing a blue top, three-quarter-length trousers and sandals.

Detective Constable Jo Bott, from the Eastbourne Investigations Team, said, “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man getting into or travelling in the victim’s car on Sunday evening between Lower Horsebridge and Hailsham to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 1191 of 25/6.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report details online.

• A man from Croydon has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been questioned and released on bail until July 21.