Police appeal to reunite items with rightful owners after Eastbourne burglaries

Police are appealing to reunite ‘treasures’ with their rightful owners after a series of burglaries in town.

Officers searched a property in Vicarage Road, Eastbourne on July 3 in connection with a burglary in the area and found these items which they believe may have been stolen.

Do you recognise this?

PC Claire Underwood said, “We found various items including these ones pictured. Some items are very distinctive and we will be asking for furthers details when someone comes forward to claim them.

“A Panasonic Lumix camera contains some photos and we would make sure the person who claims it can identify the pictures.

“We are hoping to reunite these treasures with their rightful owners.”

Two men, aged 18 and 21 from Eastbourne, and a 19-year-old woman also from Eastbourne were arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts from cars in the Eastbourne and Stone Cross area during July.

Jason White, 21, unemployed of Vicarage Drive, has been charged with handling stolen goods, possession of cannabis and fraud by false representation. He appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 28 and will next appear at October 30.

The other two people have been released under investigation.

Anyone who believes any of the items are theirs are asked to contact PC Claire Underwood online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting Operation Cave.