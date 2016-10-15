Police appeal to find missing East Dean man

Police are searching for Tony Prideaux, who has gone missing from East Dean.

The 42-year-old was last seen at about 3pm on Friday (October 14), when he was wearing a knee-length khaki green jacket, faded black jeans and black trainers with white soles.

He is believed to be in the Eastbourne area.

Tony is described as white, about 6’ tall, of slim build, with cropped brown hair which is greying.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1019 of 14/10.

