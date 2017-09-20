Police appeal for witnesses to assault on child

Police are appealing for information following a report of a sexual assault on a child in Eastbourne.

Police say the assault took place at around 4pm on Tuesday (September 19) as three girls were walking together in Northiam Road.

The victim, aged under 12-year-old, stopped to tie her shoelace close to the junction with Longland Road, when a man is reported to have approached from behind and touched her inappropriately, police say.

Police say the girl screamed and the suspect ran from the scene along Longland Road.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall and skinny. He had dark brown shoulder-length greasy hair and stubble, and was wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans, and black and white trainers.

Detective Constable Dan Thomson said: “The three girls – the victim in particular – were left understandably distressed following this incident.

“It happened in broad daylight in a built up area of town, and it is likely there will have been lots of people in the area at the time. We’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has CCTV in the area, to contact us.

“We will be carrying out increased patrols in the area as enquiries continue.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Enford.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.