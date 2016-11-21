Police appeal for witnesses after sexual assault in Old Town

Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Old Town on Sunday afternoon (November 21).

A 37-year-old woman was walking through St Mary’s Church graveyard at around 3.30pm when she heard someone shout behind her.

She turned around to see a man gesturing at her, he then walked quickly to keep up with her and rubbed his groin against her.

She pushed him away and ran towards the main road near Waitrose.

Sergeant Mark Ritchie said, “The woman is thankfully uninjured but shaken by the incident. She described the man as white, in his late teens or early 20s, between 5’6” to 5’7” and skinny with floppy blonde hair.

“The victim passed a couple of people in the graveyard at the time of the incident and we are appealing to those people to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1023 of 20/11 or report online to www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

