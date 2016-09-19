Police appeal after Eastbourne man kicked in head

Police want the help of the public to identify the man in the photograph in connection with an assault in Eastbourne.

Shortly before 3am on Sunday August 28, officers were called to reports of a fight involving a group of men in Terminus Road.

A 22-year-old local man was kicked in the head while he was on the floor, and taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 256 of 28/08.