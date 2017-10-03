Polegate schoolchildren protest against proposed library closure

Children from Polegate School today (Tuesday) protested passionately against plans to close the library they love.

Pupils from year six united outside the building in Windsor Way with home made signs, leaflets, and placards urging the county council not to close the facility they use all the time.

The messages on these included, ‘Great libraries build communities, keep our library going’, ‘books fuel our minds’, and ‘long live our library’.

Head Teacher Claire Martin-O’Donoghue said, “The children feel so passionately about reading at Polegate, they have been quite outraged with the prospect of it closing, and approached me to ask what I was going to do about it.

“So they have taken it on as a real life learning experience – campaigning, making leaflets, frequently visiting the library.

“We use it weekly as a school. If it closes, I think it would have a really detrimental effect on a lot of our children, some of whom would never perhaps be taken by parents.”

The children made their own posters, leaflets, and placards

The Mayor of Polegate and the town’s MP Maria Caulfield were invited to the protest.

Maria Caulfield said, “Speaking to them during the march it is clear the children of Polegate School are so passionate about their local library and are determined to keep it open. The children had made banners and leaflets, and had even created a song to show how much they love their library.

“I urge all local residents to take part in the County Council Library Consultation so that children in Polegate, and Ringmer whose library is also under threat, can continue to have access to a local library.”

The library is one of seven across East Sussex proposed to be closed in plans for the county council to save money.

Year six pupils protested outside the library against plans to close it

To find out more and to comment on the proposals, visit: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/draft-strategy/