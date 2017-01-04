Polegate’s most festive displays

Polegate Town Council has congratulated the winners of the best dressed shop and best dressed house 2016.

The council has also thanked everyone who took part in the event and helped to make Polegate look festive.

The judges ventured out on a Friday evening just before Christmas to view the many beautiful displays. Each area in Polegate had houses nominated and then the judges looked at the final selection and narrowed it down to the winners in each category.

Glenisters Florists was awarded the winner of the best dressed shop. The staff and owners were proud to receive their certificate and cup.

The winner of the best dressed house was one Reynoldstown Lane. Winner David Gregg has been decorating his house for the last four years and tries to change the display every year. He plans to decorate his other trees next year.

Polegate Town Mayor Cllr David Watts, who presented the winners with their cups and certificates, said, “The standard of Christmas lights in Polegate improves year on year and this year’s committee found it difficult to decide upon an overall winner.

“I hope that residents will continue to light up the town and compete for the prize for many years to come.”