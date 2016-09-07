Polegate post office to undergo major refurbishment, says MP

Polegate Post Office is set to be re-opened as a main style branch after undergoing a major refurbishment later this year, according to Maria Caulfield MP

Polegate MP Maria Caulfield welcomed the news saying it was a positive step forward for the town.

Following the announcement, Ms Caulfield said: “Together with the mayor of Polegate Cllr David Watts,and Cllr Angela Snell I have held a number of meetings with representatives from the Post Office, to discuss the future of the Polegate Branch.”

“I am therefore delighted with this announcement which is great news for my constituents within the Polegate community, in which the Post Office has such an important role.”

“This programme of modernisation - which is underpinned by Government investment - and the Post Office’s move towards diversification will ensure its future for many years to come, and this can only be a positive step forward.”

The Polegate branch, which is based inside the Co-op supermarket, will close during the refurbishment between October 3 and October 28. The supermarket will remain open during this time.

Mayor of Polegate David Watts said: "I am delighted to see that a refurbishment programme is about to start in the Polegate Post office and that an enhanced service of a main style branch is to be offered. This is good news for Polegate and its residents, many of whom rely on the Post Office Services locally."

