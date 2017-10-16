Polegate MP calls for new medical centre to be separate from 1,100 strong housing development

The MP for Polegate is calling for a new medical centre to be separate from plans to build 1,100 houses.

Maria Caulfield is appealling to owners and developers of the Hindlands site in Willingdon to separate the medical centre from the current application and to put it in as a standalone proposal.

Currently developers are proposing 1,100 properties, a school, business units, a community centre and a medical centre which, Mrs Caulfield says, would face difficulties getting planning permission due to air pollution levels threatening the Ashdown Forest, which is in the same local authority area of Wealden.

The MP argues that the need for a new GP practice for residents in Polegate and neighbouring Willingdon is so great that it should not be jeopardised by being part of the larger development plans.

Mrs Caulfield said, “Having met with GPs and residents in Polegate I know just how much they need a new medical centre. I very much doubt, given the air pollution issues in Wealden, that such a large development would get planning permission at the moment.

“As things stand this would mean no new medical centre for residents.

“I have written to the landowners requesting that the medical centre is put forward as a separate planning application, which would have a high chance of success.”