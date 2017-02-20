Polegate MP backs referendum on downland sale

The MP for Polegate has spoken out against plans by Eastbourne Borough Council to sell off the freeholds to the downland farms.

Maria Caulfield added her voice to calls by Conservative councillors for a referendum to be held on whether local residents agree to the land being sold.

Ms Caulfield is also calling for residents within her constituency, including those in Polegate and Seaford, to be included should a referendum be held.

She said, “I am concerned by the proposals that Eastbourne Borough Council are putting forward, and the method in which they have done so.

“Requesting the views of residents in Eastbourne only through a piece in their council newspaper is far from what is expected.

“My constituents in Polegate, Seaford and the surrounding villages are affected by what happens to the Eastbourne downland, and therefore should absolutely be given a say on any plans that the Lib Dems at Eastbourne Borough Council are putting forward.

“This includes by way of a referendum, should one be held on this matter.

“I am particularly concerned by the motives of Eastbourne Borough Council as to why they would propose selling these freeholds.

“I am passionate about protecting our green spaces, and should this move lead to development on the current downlands, then this would have a hugely adverse effect both on the local environment, and on my constituents in Polegate, Seaford and nearby villages.”