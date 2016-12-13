Polegate man jailed for violence at far-right demonstration

A Polegate man has been jailed for 18 months for fighting during demonstrations by far-right and anti-fascist groups in Dover last January

Kent Police say Michael Wakefield, 45, of Southfield in Polegate, took part in the march through the town on Saturday January 30 and was among those who clashed with people holding a counter-protest against the right-wing demonstration.

Police say a review of all available footage captured at the time revealed evidence of Wakefield acting in an aggressive manner towards officers throughout the demonstration.

Officers said he was also seen fighting and throwing an object, as well as encouraging other protesters to join in the violence.

Wakefield was later arrested at his home address on Tuesday, May 24 after his image was circulated to police forces across the UK.

He was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, December 5 after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Investigating officer PC James Hatton-Browne said: “This is yet another pleasing outcome for the people of Dover who suffered as a result of the actions of people like Michael Wakefield.

“The high number of successful prosecutions to date shows that Kent is a no-go area for people intent on causing trouble under the guise of peaceful protest.”

The January 30 demonstration had been one of six held in Dover between September 2015 and May 2016.

