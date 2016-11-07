Polegate man jailed for selling drugs to children

A Polegate man has been sent to prison for supplying drugs to school children after a tip-off from a concerned parent.

Leigh Morley, 29, of High Street, was sentenced to three years in prison when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (November 3).

He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to two counts of drug dealing – one of supplying ecstasy and one of supplying cannabis.

The Sussex Police investigation began following a call in December last year from a concerned father from Willingdon who suspected his 14-year-old son was beginning to use drugs and had been supplied with some cannabis.

The father confiscated his son’s phone and gave it the police after finding text messages that were suspected to be offers to supply drugs.

The messages that were found on the phone were then used as evidence to prosecute Morley for the supply offences.

The police investigation also showed that Morley had been actively offering drugs to other children in the area although no drugs were traced.

Following the sentencing, the father said, “I am really happy about this result, I could not believe that he was actively approaching school children by phone and offering such dangerous drugs to school children.

“As a parent, I feel safer in the knowledge that this drug dealer will be spending a number of years in prison.”

The investigating officer, PC Dan Cloake, said, “The sentence sends a clear and unequivocal message that if you wish to supply drugs to children, the courts will not look favourably on you.

“We will also do our upmost to protect vulnerable people in the community and children are just that. I urge any parents who suspect their children are being offered drugs or are beginning to consume drugs to make contact with us.

“We will work closely with any parents to prosecute those dealing to their children.”

Anyone with information relating to the supply of drugs can contact Sussex Police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 500 111.

For friendly, confidential advice on drugs, such as what effects they have and what the law says about them, visit www.talktofrank.com/