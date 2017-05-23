Polegate elects new town mayor

Polegate Town Council has elected its new mayor and deputy mayor.

Last night (Monday) the council elected councillor Ms Angela Snell to be Mayor and councillor Dan Dunbar as Deputy Mayor.

Both were welcomed into their new positions by their fellow councillors and residents in the public gallery.

Cllr Snell thanked the outgoing Mayor Cllr David Watts for his support for his fellow councillors and efforts in raising the profile of the council and facilitating the cohesiveness of the council as a whole.

She praised him and the outgoing Deputy Mayor and honorary freeman Cllr Mrs Margaret Piper for their collective efforts in taking Polegate forward and for setting aside politics to ensure that the best interests of Polegate are taken into account.

Cllr Snell said, “I am thrilled to have been chosen to fulfil this role, it is a great honour and one to which I am fully committed.”

Meanwhile, cllr Dan Dunbar said, “I am delighted to be voted into the role as deputy to represent the town, and thank my fellow councillors for their support”