Polegate driver caught parking on pedestrian crossing

Police caught a delivery van driver who had parked on a pedestrian crossing in Polegate today (Thursday, November 10).

The driver had left their vehicle on the zig-zag lines and it was also blocking the pavement.

Sussex Roads Police called out the incident on Twitter and have reported the offence.

Motorists are not permitted to park on the zig-zag lines before a pedestrian or zebra crossing at any time.

Police can issue tickets and penalty points to vehicles parked in contravention.

Sussex Roads Police said parking on a pedestrian crossing will cost a £100 fine as well as 3 points on a driver’s licence.

