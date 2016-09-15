PM Theresa May joins Eastbourne club

Prime Minister Theresa May has joined an Eastbourne Club.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne wrote to the PM at Downing Street asking her if she would become an honorary member because of her links to the town.

The letter from Downing Street to the Rotary Club of Eastbourne SUS-160915-081022001

Mrs May was born in Eastbourne and spent her early years living in Chesterfield Road as her father was the chaplain at All Saints Hospital.

Much to their delight, Mrs May wrote back accepting their offer of honorary membership to the club.

The PM visited Eastbourne several times in the run up to the 2015 General election when she was Home Secretary and to lend support to Caroline Ansell.