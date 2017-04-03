Plans to scrap tests for children is welcomed

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell has welcomed government proposals to scrap Sats tests for seven-year-olds.

Mrs Ansell, a former teacher, said the tests in English, maths, spelling and grammar put undue pressure on children at a tender age and youngsters in England are more frequently tested than those in Europe.

“I very much welcome these proposals to scrap Sats for seven-year-olds and to replace them with a light touch assessment when children start school completed in such a way that these young pupils do not realise,” said the MP.

“The fact is trust should be put in teachers’ professional judgement that these still very young children are on track and making good progress.

“Of course, the Government must be able to assess how pupils are doing and it is right that high standards are sought, but time and space is needed for learning at this age and these tests also increased teachers’ workloads too.”

The planned changes will now go out for consultation for 12 weeks and this year’s tests will take place.

Mrs Ansell said she will be contributing to the consultation and hopes the changes will be rubber stamped.