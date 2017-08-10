Plans for new A&E centre at Eastbourne hospital

Patients could be provided with a new A&E centre at Eastbourne DGH.

East Sussex Healthcare Trust has unveiled plans to extend the emergency department to create a ‘much-needed’ primary care streaming centre to reduce pressure on the current A&E.

The service will assess patients to make sure they ‘access the most appropriate service’, according to a planning statement.

This, it is hoped, will improve emergency care at the hospital for the town.

The 141 square metre single-storey extension is planned to be added to the DGH site in Kings Drive, over a planted area next to the current emergency department. There is proposed to be a new treatment room, reception, and small waiting area.

Alongside this, the current A&E reception will be refurbished and expanded to accommodate a GP receptionist. The two departments would share toilet facilities.

According to the plans, there will be no change to visitor parking or ambulance access to the hospital.

The building will be a ‘modular’ design to hopefully reduce the construction phase and so avoid disruption to services at the hospital as much as possible.

To view the plans, visit the planning section of the council website.