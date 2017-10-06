Planners brand 1,100 homes proposal ‘unacceptable’

Planners have called proposals to build 1,100 homes in Willingdon ‘unacceptable’.

The proposal to build houses and accommodation for business use, a primary school, medical centre and community facilities to completely develop Hindsland Playing Fields and Mornings Mill Farm was discussed at the meeting of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Planning Committee on October 2.

The land owner and residents who were present were all invited to address the committee.

Chairman of the Parish Council John Pritchett said, “This is a massive development and the council has strong objections about the application as submitted.

“There appears to have been little attempt to plan to build a sustainable new community and integrate it with the rest of Willingdon or even to provide links to the new development proposed for Brodricklands Farm.

“This proposal, together with the proposed development of Brodricklands Farm which Wealden has already approved, represents near 1,500 new houses and that will increase even more if the county council decides to develop the part of the playing fields they own.

“We are also concerned the land proposed for the new primary school will also end up being developed as well.”

Committee Chair Fran Pritchett said, “This proposal is totally unacceptable as it stands and the council has submitted an objection.

“The opportunity has not been taken to develop road links to Dittons Road at Polegate or Golden Jubilee Way. All the additional traffic will use two new access roads on Eastbourne Road.

“We all support the new medical centre and strongly suggest to the applicants they separate that from the rest of their proposals.”

Residents are encouraged to send their views to Wealden District Council quoting reference WD/2017/1942/MEA by Friday, October 13.