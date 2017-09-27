Plan to expand ‘popular’ primary school is approved

East Sussex County Council plans to expand a primary school in Polegate have taken another step forward this week.

At a council meeting on Tuesday (September 26) lead member Bob Standley approved the publication of a statutory notice for the expansion of Polegate School.

A report by the director of children’s services Stuart Gallimore said: “In recent years demand for school places in Polegate has increased as a result of new housing developments in the area.

“The latest birth and GP registration data indicates demand for places will continue to exceed the number of places available in the coming years.”

The publication of the statutory notice will begin a four-week consultation period, with the final decision to be made at the end of this year, according to a county council spokesperson.

The school on Oakleaf Drive, which for the last two years has admitted bulge Reception intakes to provide extra places, is described in the report as ‘popular’ and ‘successful’.

According to the report, if plans go ahead, the school will increase its current 420 official places to 630 and its published admission number (PAN) from 60 to 90 with effect from September 1 2019.

The director of children’s services’ report said 100 responses to the original proposal had been received expressing mixed reactions.

Those who had concerns about the proposal raised the issues of traffic congestion and parking, loss of playing field and facilities, the need to enlarge the school hall and potentially a new school building, the report said.

Some 53 per cent of those who commented supported the proposal while 26 per cent were against it. 19 per cent were undecided and 2 per cent did not answer, according to the report.

“Those in favour of the proposal recognise the need for additional school places in the Polegate area,” said Mr Gallimore.