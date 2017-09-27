Plan to demolish Eastbourne pub put on hold

A scheme to demolish Bar Coda in Eastbourne and build flats in its place has been deferred for the time being.

Planners were expected to recommend a plan to knock down the pub – formerly the Rose & Crown – on the corner of Langney Road and Bourne Street and build a four storey block of 10 flats with parking at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Coda Bar in Langney Road has had its licence revoked for two weeks after police raised concerns over 'violence and excessive drunkenness'

But the application was deferred after issues surrounding a public sewer which runs through the centre of the site were raised and need to be resolved first.

Planning officers had recommended the application be approved by councillors.

A planning spokesperson said the existing public house had previously attracted anti-social behaviour and the licence had been temporarily revoked last year.

The spokesperson said, “The proposed development, if it goes ahead, would attend to this issue and remove the potential for anti-social behaviour associated with the public house use.

“The loss of the public house is technically contrary to council policies in the Borough Plan.

“However, as the council cannot demonstrate a five year housing land supply, the scheme should not be refused based on this policy.”