Plague of zombies to descend on Eastbourne

Eastbourne town centre will be over-run with zombies on Saturday (October 29).

They will arise from the Crown & Anchor at 2.30pm and lurch along the seafront and up Terminus Road, accompanied by the Stix drummers.

At about 3pm, a Thriller flash mob will perform – courtesy of Sussex Downs College performing arts students.

The zombies will then stagger around the Arndale Centre, the Enterprise Centre, Bolton Road, Cornfield Road and through Little Chelsea until they reach the Dew Drop Inn in South Street.

If you would like to join in, theatrical makeup is being applied by Sussex Downs make-up artists between noon and 2pm upstairs at the Crown & Anchor. (Adults donation £5 and children £3).

If you would like to join in the flash mob you can learn the steps on the Chamber of Commerce website. Greggs bakers in the Arndale will be distributing Halloween Donuts to all zombies (while stocks last) from 2.45pm.

All funds raised will be donated to Eastbourne’s Bonfire Society and Eastbourne’s Christmas Activities.

Prizes will be awarded for the best zombie make-up, best zombie costume, best zombie stagger and best thriller dance. Prizes have been provided by Boots and Marks & Spencer.