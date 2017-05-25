Pirates emerge from the sea in Eastbourne

Tourists and visitors were left stunned today as they stumbled across of pirates emerging from the sea.

The pirate statues were spotted at Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters in Eastbourne.

The unique art installation has been unveiled by Walt Disney Studios to launch the new film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, which opens in cinemas today.

The sculptures were installed under the cover of night and were revealed at low tide the following morning.

The two-metre-high statues portray the new characters from the film – the crew of the fearsome Spanish pirate-hunter Captain Salazar (played by Javier Bardem) and his shipmates Magda and Lasaro.

The figurines, specially commissioned by Disney, stunned dog-walkers along Eastbourne’s iconic Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs.

The figures were created by a dedicated team of sculptors who took six weeks to build the swashbuckling statues. The intricate designs were painted and sculpted by hand, featuring life-like attributes with flowing hair and accurate costumes from the film.

Legendary Hollywood producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, said: “The UK has always had a special place within the Pirates of the Caribbean history having filmed here many times.

“Therefore, it is a fitting tribute to have the fearsome crew of our terrifying new villain, Captain Salazar, descend on the shorelines of Great Britain to celebrate the launch of the new film.”

The fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge follows Captain Jack Sparrow, as he returns to the seas to face his old nemesis Salazar, a pirate captain who has escaped the Devil’s Triangle and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Captain Jack is joined by old and new acquaintances to help him on his latest quest to find the powerful trident of Poseidon.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge is released in cinemas nationwide today (Thursday).