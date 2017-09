Shopkeepers were horrified to discover a pile of needles left in a doorway in Eastbourne town centre this morning (Wednesday).

The used needles were found in Gildredge Road, next door to Ladbrokes.

Used needles in doorway of Eastbourne town centre street (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First department was notified and told the Herald the waste has since been dealt with.