Pier to pier running challenge for fire fighters on mission to aid colleague

A team of firefighters set off on a 42-mile run from Brighton Pier to Hastings Pier on Saturday, (September 16).

They are raising money for the Firefighters Charity and for fellow firefighter, Chris ‘Casper’ Mepham.

Chris, who is based at Bohemia Road Community Fire Station in Hastings, is receiving treatment for a rare form of cancer.

His colleagues wanted to raise money for Chris and his family to help them with travel, accommodation and any other expenses that they may encounter during the long journey ahead of them.

He and his wife Sarah have just welcomed their second baby, a sister for their daughter Esmae.

Hove and Roedean Station manager Doug Marshall, who has helped organise the challenge, said: “Chris is a popular and very well-respected member of our service.

“He has shown his determination to fight back to health and we want to do what we can to help support him.

“His colleagues have already donated time, skills and money to be able to make changes to their family home in true ‘DIY SOS’ style so Chris and his family can be comfortable while going through his gruelling treatment for cancer.”

“We are also raising money for the Firefighters Charity, which supports fire service personnel when they most need it, whether to help them recover from physical injury or deal with mental health concerns.

“We hope that the public will show their appreciation for the hard work that all our firefighters do by contributing to our fundraising efforts.

“And of course, everyone’s invited to come and greet us at each Pier and cheer us on. We will need the encouragement.”

The team hope to arrive at Eastbourne Pier by early afternoon and Hastings Pier in the evening.

At each pier, the team is holding a special event so people can pop down and wait for the team to arrive.

Visitors can find out more about water, fire and road safety and meet their local crews.

To support the firefighters’ challenge log onto www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3Pierschallenge.