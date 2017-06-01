Pier owner in hot water over fresh paint job

Controversial Eastbourne Pier owner Abid Gulzar has found himself at the centre of another planning row over gold coloured paint.

Although Mr Gulzar was granted planning permission to paint two domes in the middle of the seafront landmark in a gold colour to match the other 13, planners say the turrets supporting the domes and other roofs have also been painted gold.

A spokesperson at Eastbourne council said, “Council officers including our legal team are currently reviewing the work being undertaken on the pier and are liaising with Mr Gulzar.”

But Mr Gulzar insists he has done nothing wrong.

“We are working closely with the borough council,” he said. “We do not believe we have done anything wrong.”

Mr Gulzar hit the national headlines last year when he painted lions on 49 lampposts on the pier gold coloured plus 13 domes and pinnacles without planning permission after buying the structure when its future was uncertain.

The council eventually granted him retrospective planning permission on the condition he assured both the authority and Heritage England he would not paint more parts of the pier gold without seeking consent first.