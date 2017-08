Live entertainment, classic cars and a host of stalls drew thousands of people to Firle across the weekend.

The Firle Vintage Fair, now in its fifth year, took place on Saturday (August 12) and Sunday (August 13) in the grounds of Firle Place.

Katrina Palsager, founder and organiser of the event, says about 12,000 people turned out, including stallholders, performers and visitors, across the two days.