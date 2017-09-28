PICTURES: Sussex Wildlife Trust’s Wilderness Wonder ball

Dozens of people helped to raise thousands of pounds at a charity ball earlier this month.
Sussex Wildlife Trust’s Wilderness Wonder ball, held in the grounds of Folkington Manor on September 16, was attended by more than 240 guests and thanks to those that took part in silent and live auctions some £41,000 was raised on the night. Guests were greeted by Brighton Academy students, who dressed to portray wildlife characters, and the evening included a three-course meal, cabaret entertainment and music from popular ’70s band Hot Chocolate.
