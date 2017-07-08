PICTURES: Photographs from the past in new exhibition at Eastbourne’s Heritage Centre

The new exhibition at the Heritage Centre, Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park – the Duke’s Pleasure Ground, is now open.

Martyn Knight, Eastbourne’s favourite pantomime dame, officially launched the exhibition.

Nicholas Howell from the Heritage Centre said, “Devonshire Park is steeped in history.

“The 7th Duke of Devonshire first envisaged a pleasure ground in the centre of town for visitors and residents in the 1870s.

“Visitors will be able to see the timeline of the park’s buildings including the Winter Garden, Devonshire Park and Congress Theatres, and Towner Art Gallery, find out about the Devonshire Quarter project and future developments currently taking shape in the park today.

“The exhibition follows the growth and continuing development of the park as the town’s main cultural area and its continuing use as a sports, entertainment and cultural hub.”

The exhibition has been sponsored by Kier, the contractor carrying out work at Devonshire Park.

The Heritage Centre is at 2 Carlisle Road and is open Mondays and Thursdays from 2-5pm, 10am-4pm Saturdays and 1-4pm Sundays.

Admission is £3 for adults with concessions for children and senior citizens and family tickets also available.

