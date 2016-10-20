PICTURES: National Waiters Day Race held on the Western Lawns

National Waiters Day is an event organised by The Springboard Charity and sponsored by Bunzl. Hosted locally by the Grand Hotel, the event aims to showcase the dedication and hard work of front of house roles in an industry that currently employs 2.9 million people in the UK.

The main race is being held today (20th October) at 4pm in Hyde Park, London, and events were also planned this morning at other locations around the UK. The lineup of teams locally were the Grand Hotel, Lansdowne, Langham, The View and Sussex Downs College, with Lansdowne winning the race. Sarah Hoyle, Personnel & Development Manager at the Grand, said: “Last year we celebrated National Waiters Day within the hotel and it was so much fun we wanted to make it bigger and better this year by involving other hotels in Eastbourne. It is a great day that really goes a long way to improve the reputation of the industry and celebrate all the good work our waiters and waitresses do.”

The Springboard Charity helps young people achieve their potential, nurtures unemployed adults into work and helps alleviate poverty by supporting people into employment within the UK hospitality, leisure and tourism industry. For more information visit https://nationalwaitersday.com/

