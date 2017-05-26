PICTURES: Fire crews battle Lewes blaze

Firefighters have worked tirelessly through the night after a major fire broke out at a Lewes recycling centre on Thursday (May 25).

Local photographer Brooke Strange captured these stunning images of the crews hard at work as they fought the flames.

Photos by Brooke Strange.

The fire is thought to have began shortly after 7pm at the depot of MDJ Light Brothers Ltd, a specialist waste recycling and waste management business. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say around 200 tonnes of fire were alight.

The A27 was closed overnight, re-opening at around 7am today (Friday).

