PICTURES: Easter comes to Eastbourne

People throughout the town have been celebrating Easter this week and bank holiday weekend.

An Easter market was held specially in the town centre by Eastbourne Borough Market on Wednesday (April 12).

Eastbourne Borough Market Easter 'Fun Day' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170413-100922008

Scores turned out for the Easter bunny hunt, live music, face painting, entertainment and local produce from the range of market stalls.

Meanwhile, over at Meadows Nursery School, there was an egg hunt and Easter parade.

Eastbourne Borough Market Easter 'Fun Day' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170413-100901008

Eastbourne Borough Market Easter 'Fun Day' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170413-100813008

Eastbourne Borough Market Easter 'Fun Day' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170413-100746008

Eastbourne Borough Market Easter 'Fun Day' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170413-100625008

Eastbourne Borough Market Easter 'Fun Day' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170413-100046008

Meadows Nursery School Easter Parade and egg hunt SUS-171104-113232008