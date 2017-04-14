PICTURES: Easter comes to Eastbourne

People throughout the town have been celebrating Easter this week and bank holiday weekend.
An Easter market was held specially in the town centre by Eastbourne Borough Market on Wednesday (April 12).
Scores turned out for the Easter bunny hunt, live music, face painting, entertainment and local produce from the range of market stalls.
Meanwhile, over at Meadows Nursery School, there was an egg hunt and Easter parade.
Send in your JPEG pictures of Easter-themed events you’re taking in part in to eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk