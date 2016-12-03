PICTURES: Eastbourne goes for world record attempt at longest cracker chain pull

Eastbourne residents and visitors attempted to beat the world record for the longest Christmas cracker pull today (Saturday, December 3).

The feat was attempted at the Little Christmas in Little Chelsea two-day festive extravaganza.

Assembling at 11am, participants created a chain linking arms from Eastbourne Central Library along Grove Road to the Town Hall and down South Street to the Eagle Pub before the Christmas crackers were pulled.

The total number of participants who joined in has yet to be announced by the organisers.

The current record held is 1,077 simultaneous cracker pullers, achieved by The Harrodian School in Barnes, London, on December 10 last year.

