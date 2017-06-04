PICTURES: Eastbourne Cycling Festival draws in the crowds

Cycling enthusiasts from far and wide descended on the seafront this weekend to take part in the 2017 Eastbourne Cycling Festival.

The action packed weekend saw visitors take on the former Tour of Britain route and test themselves in the Beachy Head Sportive and Beachy Head Classic.

Eastbourne Cycling Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170406-125935001

This was also the first year that the three-day event, held between Friday (June 2) and Sunday (June 4), had merged with the 32Gi Eastbourne Triathlon, which was held on Saturday (June 3).

Meanwhile the Western Lawns were transformed into ‘Festival Village’, decked out with vintage bike displays, a bike stunt show and skills challenges.