PICTURES: Eastbourne council chiefs dye hair for charity

Eastbourne Borough Council bosses have dyed their hair to help raise money for charity this Christmas.

Council leader David Tutt, chief executive Rob Cottrill, Conservative Group leader Tony Freebody and senior council officers Peter Gaimster and Ian Fitzpatrick all took part in the fundraising effort at Profile Hair and Beauty in Grove Road last night (Monday, December 12).

Council leader David Tutt had his beard dyed for charity

The men are raising money for both the domestic violence charity Refuge and the Duke of Edinburgh Eastbourne Open Awards Centre, which are the chosen charities of Eastbourne mayor Pat Hearn.

"The aim is to try and get it to around four figures between all of us," said Cllr Tutt.

"Yeah, if we can do that, this will have been worth it, adds Cllr Freebody. "We're just collecting it ourselves, from colleagues, family and friends. But it seems to be going quite well."

For the challenge Cllr Tutt had his normally white beard dyed black while Cllr Freebody had his normally dark beard bleached golden. Mr Cottrill and Mr Gaimster also swapped hair colours while Mr Fitzpatrick's hair was dyed the same colour as Pat Hearn's.

Cllr Hearn said she was "very impressed" with the group's efforts. She said: "I think you have to be pretty brave to do something like this. It's for two charities which I chose when I became mayor; Refuge and the Duke of Edinburgh open awards centre.

"When you think that two women are killed a week as a result of domestic violence Refuge is something that definitely needs investment. I wish we didn't need it but we do.

"The Duke of Edinburgh is getting lots of attention at the moment too as its celebrating its 60th anniversary this year."

