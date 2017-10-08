PICTURES: Eastbourne Bonfire

In our slideshow, Eastbourne Bonfire Society's colourful procession along the seafront was captured by photographer Jon Rigby yesterday evening.

This year the event was bigger than ever, with 24 societies joining in the procession, including six bands, drumming groups, a scout band, and two new additions – Newhaven and Buxted societies. This year’s charities are Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, based in Ringmer, and Sussex Search and Rescue, or SUSSAR.