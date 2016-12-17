PICTURES: Coca-Cola Christmas truck visits Eastbourne

The popular Coca-Cola Christmas truck pulled in to Eastbourne town centre today (Saturday).

Families were able to walk through a winter wonderland, listen to the Coca-Cola Choir and have their photo snapped in front of the iconic truck, which was parked outside Debenhams in Terminus Road, during its only stop in the south east.

